Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate improves to 97.32% in India

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has improved in India. The recovery rate has reached at 97.32%. The fatality rate has reached at 1.43%. This was updated by the Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, 12,143 new coronavirus infection cases along with 103 new deaths and 11395 new recoveries were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. At present there are1,36,571 active coronavirus cases. This comprises 1.25% of the total case load.

The overall infection tally has reached at 1,08,92,746. The total recoveries now stood at 1,06,00,625. The death toll has reached at 1,55,550.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research, more than 7 lakh 43 thousand tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and the total number of samples tested so far has reached 20 crore 55 lakh.