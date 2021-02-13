Why Kiss Day is celebrated every year on February 13th ???

Happy Kiss Day is celebrated on February 13th of every year. Kiss Day is the Seventh Day of the Valentine Week 2021. A kiss is a gift that you cant present without receiving a return gift. A single kiss on Kiss day always special and couples revive this kiss for a long time. The kiss can express a thousand words, and it can cure any hurts that affect the relationship. When words are not enough to express your emotions, allow a gentle kiss do the rest of the talking for you. It speaks a lot about your love which controls your heart.

Kiss Day purports the emotion of deepest feelings and passion in the form of a kiss. Kissing your loved ones is the most loving and caring way when it befalls to explicating your love. The kiss is a means to show the emotions of love, passion, affection, respect, greeting, friendship, happiness, and much more.

Read more; Advertisement for Covid-19 vaccine with Valentine’s Day twist goes viral !!!

The inventor or founder of Kiss Day is still hidden. It is the Seventh Day of the Valentine Week 2020. There is thought that it starts in the UK, but it grew famous everywhere in the world. The Cultural implications of kissing may change broadly across the world. Scientists and anthropologists have proposed two different theories of why humans kiss. The first theory is that kissing is a form that evolved from kiss feeding, where mothers nursed their child chewed up food through their mouths. The next theory suggests that kissing is an impulse that humans have had throughout the history of humankind.

On 13th February 2011, Thai couples named Ekkachai and Laksana Tiranarat holds the record for the longest kiss. They locked lips and began their journey to break the longest kiss record. Later 46 hours and 24 minutes, they claimed a new record for the longest kiss in the world. The previous record of just over 32 hours was set in 2009 by a couple in Germany, according to Guinness World Records, whose administrators will have to confirm the latest milestone for it to become official.

hd2160

hd1440

highres

hd1080

hd720

large

medium

small

tiny

2

1.5

1.25

normal

0.5

0.25

no source

no source

no source

no source

no source

no source

no source

no source

no source

no source

00:17/01:00

Copy video URL

Copy video URL at current time

Fullscreen

Click To Unmute