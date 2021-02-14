14 killed, 4 injured in bus-truck collision

in a tragic incident, at least 14 people lost their lives and 4 others are injured as the bus they were travelling collided with a truck. The accident took place near Madarpur village in Kurnool district, 240 kilometers south of Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. The accident took place as speeding bus jumped a road divider and crashed into a truck. As per preliminary investigation the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle.

The minibus collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction, ripping off part of its body and leaving the victims tangled inside. Their bodies were retrieved with the help of cutters.

The only survivors in the bus, four children below 12, were critically injured. The family was heading to Ajmer on a pilgrimage.