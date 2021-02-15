Ambedkar Mahasabha Trust donates silver stone for construction of Ram temple

Lucknow: The Ambedkar Mahasabha Trust has donated a silver stone for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. The President of the Trust, Dr. Lalji Prasad Nirmal handed over the stone to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Temple Trust.

Dr. Lalji Prasad Nirmal informed that the silver stone was donated to the trust. It conveys the message that Lord Rama is the center of faith of Dalits. During his 14 years of exile, the forest dwellers were always with Lord Rama. Nirmal also said that they want to build a big temple in Ayodhya. Anil Mishra, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Temple Trust, said he was happy to accept the contribution of the Ambedkar Mahasabha Trust. So far, Rs 1,500 crore has been received for the funding of the Shri Ram Mandir, which was started to raise funds for the construction of the temple.