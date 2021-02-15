Four more public sector banks in the country are being privatized

New Delhi: The Center is reportedly taking steps to privatize four public sector banks in the country. Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, and Central Bank of India are on the list for privatization. Of these, the privatization of two banks is expected to begin in April next fiscal. According to sources in the Finance Ministry, the privatization of medium-sized banks will be done on an ‘experimental’ basis and the privatization of large banks will be carried out in the coming years.

The Prime Minister’s Office had directed the privatization of the four banks within the next financial year, but the decision was put on hold due to strong opposition from workers’ unions. According to the unions, the Bank of India has 50,000 employees, Central Bank of India 30,000, Indian Overseas Bank 26,000, and Bank of Maharashtra 13,000. The understaffed Bank of Maharashtra is likely to be privatized first.