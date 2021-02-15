IPL: 1114 registered, 164 of the 292 finalists were Indians….

Sreesanth’s omission from IPL list disappoints Keralites. Sreesanth said he would not give up hope and would work hard for the next IPL. Five Malayalee players made it to the list. Mohammad Azharuddin, who became a star in the Mushtaq Trophy, also made the list.

The maximum base price for the players is Rs 2 crore. A total of 298 players are on the list for the auction, which is set to take place on the 18th of this month. A total of 1114 players had registered to participate in the auction. Of the 292 finalists, 164 are Indians and 125 are foreigners.

292 Malayalee players, including Sachin Baby and Mohammad Azharuddin, had included Sreesanth in the preliminary list with a base price of Rs 75 lakh. He was later released. Harbhajan Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell are on the list with a base price of Rs 2 crore. The auction will be held in Chennai on the 18th.