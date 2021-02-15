”Nothing is forever except memories” Irrfan khan’s wife remembers him on valentines’ day

Valentines’ day is all about love. And true loves means forever. Late actor Irrfan Khan’s dear wife Sutapa Sikdar couldn’t tell more on the first valentines’ day that went without him. She shared a picture of his tombstone with a tender note of remembrance which read “Nothing is forever except memories #farmhouse #missingyou.”

Sutapa also shared a picture of the tombstone on which was written: “We live because you reside in our souls. Forever Irrfan.” Millions of fans grieved with her. One of them said: “He is forever in millions of hearts, memories and souls. One of purest human being. Sending virtual hugs and love your way mam.” Many others said “miss you sir” and “forever”. Irrfan died in last April after fighting neuroendocrine tumour for two years. His last film was ‘Angrezi Medium’.

Earlier in January on Irrfan’s birthday his wife wrote, “You could never remember birthdays..offlate you were kind of embarrassed of that.. This was about this world and its ways… Do you remember today in the world with some other energies.. How is it up there?you always wondered when you were in this world always about the other world ..do you still forget birthdays attaching a photo when you forgot again. Sending you tightest hug.”

Irrfan will remain forever in our hearts for the roles he did and the person he was offscreen. And again the fans say ‘Irrfan Forever..’