36 killed as bus plunges into canal

Sidhi: 37 killed as bus plunges into the canal. At least 37 people were killed as the bus plunged into a canal in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district. The accident took place this morning at Sidhi, 560 km from Bhopal. The bus crashed into the canal. The bus was carrying 50 passengers at the time of the accident.

The bus lost control and fell into the canal around 7.30 am. Of the dead, 16 were women, one was a child and 20 were men. The rescue operation is being carried out by the State Disaster Response Force and other security agencies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the tragedy. The Center has announced Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.