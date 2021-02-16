Fuel prices hiked again

The price of petroleum fuels has been increased once again in Kerala. The price of petrol and diesel has been increased in the state for 9th day in a row. Price of petrol has increased by 30 paise and diesel has been hiked by 37 paise.

Price of petrol has reached at Rs. 89.56 in Kochi. In Thiruvananthapuram price has reached at Rs. 91. Diesel has reached at Rs. 85.51 per litre.

Petrol rates in Delhi closed in on record Rs. 88.99 per litre while diesel now costs Rs. 79.35 per litre, with an increase of 29 paise. Earlier, the petrol and diesel prices in the national capital were 88.73 and 79.06.