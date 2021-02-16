Rape allegation; Australia’s Morrison apologises and promises probe

Following a woman’s allegation that she was raped in the country’s parliament by an unnamed colleague, Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison apologised to her. He also promised a thorough investigation into the government’s workplace culture.

The woman told that she had been raped in the office of Defence Minister Linda Reynolds in March 2019 by someone who also worked for Morrison’s ruling Liberal party. She spoke with the police in early April 2019, but decided against making a formal complaint amid concerns on her career.

The woman said she had told the matter to a senior staff in Reynolds’ office. She was then taken to attend a meeting in the office where she says she was assaulted. Morrison apologised to the woman and promised a detailed probe. “That should not have happened, and I do apologise. I want to make sure any young woman working in this place is as safe as possible” Morrison told.

He also appointed Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet official Stephanie Foster to review the process in dealing with workplace complaints. This is not the first time such a case has come up within the Liberal Party and this has intensified pressure on Morrison as well.