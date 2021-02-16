‘Tukde-tukde gang trying to divide the country through toolkit’: Sambit Patra

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra accused that the tukde-tukde gang trying to divide the country through toolkit. The BJP leader said this referring to the arrest of activist Disha Ravi.

“Regarding Disha Ravi, Delhi Police’s press briefing spoke volumes about the conspiracy behind toolkit. Those trying to politicise it should answer if the country’s sovereignty and integrity aren’t important? Tukde-tukde gang trying to divide the country through toolkit has to face the law,” Patra said.

Delhi police has arrested environmental activist Disha Ravi in the ”Toolkit” document case related to the farmers’ protest. Delhi police claimed that Ravi has ‘edited’ the ‘toolkit’ tweeted by climate change activist Greta Thunberg in her post supporting the farmers’ protests in India.