World’s first flying car is all set to fly; travels above 10,000 feet

Remember the dialogue by Doc Emmett Brown in 1985’s Back To The Future before flying off with Marty and Jennifer in his flying DeLorean. This was it, “Roads? Where we’re going we don’t need roads.” And now flying cars are no more fiction.

Many science fiction films and seasons have toyed with the idea of flying cars in cities over the year. But that’s not a big deal or a distant dream, says Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) in the United States.

The world’s first-ever flying car, which travels at 160 kilometres per hour above altitudes of 10,000 feet, has been all set for it’s ‘take-off’. The Terrafugia Transition has also received a Special Light-Sport Aircraft airworthiness certificate from the FAA. This certificate will permit Terrafugia to test its flying vehicle.

The Terrafugia Transition is actually a light sport and a roadable airplane developed by Terrafugia since 2006. The flight-only version of the vehicle will be available only to pilots and flight schools. It runs on both car and aircraft fuel.

It will take more time for legal procedures. But once everything is clear, drivers can convert their car into a plane. This will make the travel much more easier and less time consuming. Terrafugia Transition has a 27-foot wingspan, This helps it folds down to a small size and make it fit inside a small garage. The vehicle is expected to hit the ‘skies’ in 2022.