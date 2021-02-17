Australia says Google and Facebook must pay for news

Canberra: Australia will amend Google and Facebook’s rules on how to charge news before sharing it. The law thus amended will come into force soon. The two online giants are making crores of rupees from Australia through the news. However, publishers, including the media, which prepare this news, do not benefit from it. Laws have been enacted in many countries to ensure that news writers receive a share of the profits.

With this, the Australian Government is moving in this direction. Google has threatened to shut down Google search services in Australia if the law is enforced, and Facebook has threatened to bar Australians from sharing news. However, government sources said that the law would be enforced in this regard.