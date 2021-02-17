“I forgive those who killed my father (Rajiv Gandhi)” ; Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated that the assassination of his father Rajiv Gandhi in 1991 led him to great distress but he cherished no resentment or hatred towards those liable for it. During an interaction the Congress MP had with students of a state-run women’s college here, a pupil asked, “Your father was killed by the LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam) what are your feelings about these people?” and he answered by stating disorder cannot take away anything.

“I don’t have anger or hatred towards anybody. Of course, I lost my father and for me, it was a very difficult time.” I felt tremendous pain, but I don’t feel anger, I don’t feel any hatred or any anger. I forgive,” he said, it was related to having one’s heart split.

To the next question, he said “violence cannot take away anything from you… my father is alive in me…my father is talking through me.”Gandhi communicated with students of Bharathidasan Government College for Women following exchange with people from the fishermen community. Though most parties backed the release of seven prisoners in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination trial, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) had denied it.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21, 1991, by a woman suicide bomber at Sriperumbudur near Chennai in a poll rally.TNCC chief K S Alagiri had stated a few months ago that if the Rajiv case convicts were to be set free, demand would appear for the liberation of all “murder convicts” who had spent over 25 years in prison.“If the court announces the release of seven Rajiv case convicts, we will accept it. However, political parties rooting for their release is unacceptable,” Alagiri had said. The Tamil Nadu government had in 2018 suggested to Governor Banwarilal Purohit to free them.