Malayali wins 1 million US dollar in Dubai Duty Free raffle

A Keralite named Sarath Kunnummal has won 1 million US dollar in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise promotions draw. Sarath Kunnummal has won the draw with his ticket number 4275 in Millennium Millionaire Series 351. He has purchased the ticket online on February 2.

Another Indian expat named Rhea Roopesh has won a a BMW X6 M50i. Rhea Ramesh aged 17 is a Grade 12 student studying at Abu Dhabi Indian School. Another Indian expat named Sanyo Thomas, based in Abu Dhabi, won an Aprilia Tuono Factory (Atomico Racer) motorbike. Erwin Speiser, a 53-year-old Austrian national based in Neidling in Lower Austria, won a BMW F 900 XR (Racing Red) motorbike.