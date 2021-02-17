UAE based airline announces flight tickets for 49 Dirhams

A UAE based air carrier has announced flight tickets for UAE dirham 49. Budget airline based in Abu Dhabi, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has announced this. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi based in Abu Dhabi is offering 2,500 tickets with each priced at Dh49 to Alexandria, Egypt.

The 2,500 tickets include all seats on the airline’s inaugural flight to Alexandria on February 22, with the remaining special offer fares of Dh49 for a one-way ticket available on a first-come-first-serve basis across select flights to or from Alexandria.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will start its operation from Abu Dhabi to Alexandria on February 22. Tickets are on sale from Wednesday (February 17) to Thursday (February 18) at wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app.