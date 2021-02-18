An emirate in UAE imposes stricter Covid-19 safety rules

Another emirate in UAE has imposed stricter Covid-19 safety rules to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. Fujairah has imposed the new updated Covid-19 safety rules.

As per the new guidelines issued, the capacity of cinemas, swimming pools, public transport services and gyms has been capped to 50%. 60% capacity has been allowed in shopping malls to 60%

Fujairah Municipality also announced the suspension of all concerts, music events and social gatherings. Additionally, tables at restaurants and cafes must maintain a 2-metre distance between them. A maximum of four people will be allowed per table.

Employees working in the service sector will have to undergo mandatory PCR tests every two weeks. Only employees who were vaccinated are exempted from this.