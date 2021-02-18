Co-WIN app to help those above 50 to self-register and choose the vaccination site

The second phase of inoculation is going on. The targeted third group is those people above 50 years of age. The group is set to take vaccine in the next two to three weeks. Meanwhile the government has decided that its flagship Co-WIN platform will be GPS-enabled, and has made facilities for self-registering on the app. The beneficiaries will also have the option to choose the date and location of their vaccination site.

The key suggestions that have been incorporated in the blueprint finalised by the Centre for the next round of vaccination are as follows:

P K Mishra the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister chaired a meeting with Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to review the progress of the vaccination programme. Top government officials told that there were discussions to include updations like self-registration by the 27 crore priority group of those above 50.

“Co-WIN 2.0 is a hybrid model which will allow people to self-register as well as allow programme managers to access electoral data. And the beneficiary can download the Co-WIN 2.0 app. The facts and data will be crossed-checked against the electoral roll,” an official said. Another key feature is that the beneficiaries will have the option of choosing the date and site of vaccination.

It is being said that all these vaccination sites will be GPS-coordinate-embedded in the Co-WIN system. This will help a person see the nearest vaccination site after the login. The beneficiary can also see whether it is a public or private hospital and can decide where to get inoculated. The beneficiary will also have the choice of date of vaccination. The system will inform the availability of slots on that particular day.

State governments are expected to increase the number of vaccination sites and upload the details on the updated version of the platform. Sites will scale up to “four-to-five times” in the next phase of the vaccination drive.