Gulf country to resume flights from 35 banned countries

A gulf country may resume flights from 35 countries that are included in the ‘high risk’ list. Kuwait has thinking to resume flights from 35 ‘high risk’ countries. This was revealed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) .

The DGCA has submitted a proposal to to the Ministry of Health to allow passengers to travel to Kuwait directly from the 35 banned countries. The DGCA has recommended a mandatory 14 days’ quarantine in a hotel at their own expense from passengers from these countries. In addition, passengers will have to bear the cost of two PCR tests, one upon arrival at the airport and another at the end of their quarantine.

The travel ban was first announced on August 1. Then in August, Afghanistan was added to the list. Then in September, France, Argentina were added to the travel ban, while Singapore was removed from the list. The United Kingdom is the latest country to be added to the list.