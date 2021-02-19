“Man on hospital bed”- Can you believe its actually a cake!!!

Cakes has undergone the most cooking experiments during the lockdown. Cakes in the form of cartoons, vegetables and vehicles have already been viral. Going viral on social media right now is a cake that beats dreams.

The cake is made in the form of a man lying in a hospital bed with a smile on his face. At first glance it looks like a picture of a real man. What’s more, even the light of the adjoining light has been accurately copied on the cake. Only when you see the legs and arms cut into pieces do you realize that it is a cake.

Meanwhile, there are those who say that this cake is a scene from the music video of the famous British rapper Slowthai. However, many commented that seeing such a cake for the first time in their lives was at once surprising and frightening and was like a ghost movie scene.