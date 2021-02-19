Thyroid problems increased in people affected with Covid. Know more…

It has been a year since Covid affected the whole world. Three variants of the SARS Cov 2 virus, which causes Covid, have been reported. Meanwhile, it has been reported that people with Covid 19 have thyroid problems.

The medical journal, The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, provides information on this subject. According to the journal, thyroid levels change with the onset of Covid in people with previous thyroid problems.

What is subacute thyroiditis?

Thyroiditis is an inflammation of the thyroid gland. It is more common in people with lung infections. This type of edema is not caused by a viral infection. Lung viruses such as mumps virus and influenza virus cause subacute thyroiditis. Covid 19 infection has been found to cause subacute thyroiditis.

Features

The main symptom of subacute thyroiditis is sudden pain in the thyroid gland. With this kind of pain, the thyroid gland can last for weeks or months. Symptoms of hyperthyroidism, such as hyperthyroidism due to the excessive release of thyroid hormone, may occur in the early stages. Symptoms of hypothyroidism can include fatigue, constipation, and intolerance to cold.

Symptoms

Symptoms include pain in the front of the neck, fever, fatigue, and tiredness, restlessness, heat intolerance, weight loss, sweating, diarrhea. Anti-inflammatory and corticosteroid therapy has been found to be effective in treating subacute thyroiditis caused by Covid 19.