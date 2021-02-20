Google search celebrates perseverance landing success….

Search engine Google celebrates the launch of the Perseverance Rover on Mars. Fireworks explode in the search engine window when Google does a search for perseverance.

NASA’s Perseverance Rover has landed on Mars’ Jezero crater, overcoming a complex phase known as the ‘Seven Minutes of Terror’. It is believed that there was a time when there was water in this area. One of the main goals of perseverance is to seek evidence of it. Perseverance is also responsible for gathering information that supports manned Mars missions.

The rover will operate for a Mars rainy season. This equates to 687 days on Earth. You can also search for Perseverance to see that view.