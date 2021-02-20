Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says Prime Minister Narendra Modi is like ‘ahankari raja’ from old stories

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over fuel price hike and protest by farmers. The Congress leader said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is like ‘ahankari raja’ from old stories. The Congress leader said while addressing a “kisan mahapanchayat” in Muzaffarnagar.

“People started feeling afraid of telling the truth in front of him they would be groveling. It seems our prime minister has also become an arrogant king of that type. He is unable to understand that the jawan who has kept this country safe is a son of a farmer,” she said.

“Your rights will also end. The way in which he has sold the entire country to his two-three friends, in the same way he wants to sell you, your land, and earnings to his billionaire friends. The electricity bill has increased, the price of the gas cylinder keeps on increasing, but you are not getting the price for your sugarcane. It is at the same place,” Congress leader added.

“The Delhi border is five-six kilometers away from the residence of Narendra Modi-ji. And the prime minister, who can go to the United States, China and Pakistan, and tour the entire world he could not go to the lakhs of farmers, nor wipe their tears, nor listen to their views. Why? Because his politics are only for himself and his billionaire and capitalist friends”, said Priyanka.