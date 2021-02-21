An ex-Nazi concentration camp watchman who survived in the United States for the past 60 years reached back to Germany after being dismissed, a police spokesman said. The 95-year-old man encounters interrogation by provincial police after reaching Frankfurt airport. He was not captured. US Justice Department administrators have identified him, Friedrich Karl Berger, while German officials indicate to him only as Friedrich Karl B.

Last year, a US court ordered that Berger should be expelled after prosecutors in the northern German city of Celle started an inquiry into whether he was associated with the assassination of prisoners at a satellite concentration camp of the Neuengamme channels near Hamburg in 1945.

According to German prosecutors Friedrich Karl B, who has existed in the United States since 1959, granted to guarding prisoners for a few weeks in the Meppen region near to the Dutch boundary without observing any killings or maltreatment of prisoners. The German lawsuit against him was dismissed in December after prosecutors were unable to contradict his statement. The US court discovered that prisoners at the camp were maintained in “atrocious” situations and were abused for outdoor forced toil, operating “to the point of exhaustion and death,” the US Department of Justice (DOJ) said.

The court also observed, and Berger confirmed, that he observed prisoners deter them from fleeing during their dawn-to-dusk workday, on their access to worksites, and on their way back to the camp in the evening. A representative for the prosecutor’s office in Celle said police in the German state of Hesse had been asked to examine him on his arrival to Germany. A police spokesman said there is no active inquiry associated with him and he is a liberated person and has not been taken in custody.

The DOJ said it had marshaled proof directing to Berger’s dismissal that its human rights sector was discovered in the United States and Europe, including reports of the trial 75 years ago of ex-leaders of the Nazi administration in Nuremberg. In recent years, prosecutors have taken charges on several former Nazis, capturing the last opportunity to ensure justice for the millions who died in concentration camps. Earlier this month, prosecutors assailed a 100-year-old German man with being an accomplice to 3,518 murders performed while he was purportedly a guard at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp.