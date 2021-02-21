Prehistoric creature with alligator’s head and body of fish; netizens amazed

A British expat in Singapore discovered the remains of a ‘prehistoric’ creature. The head of the creature is that of an alligator and the body is of a fish. The creature was discovered recently on the banks of MacRitchie Reservoir, Singapore’s oldest. The find has sparked a mystery among marine experts and left the local residents baffled.

Karen Lythgoe, made the discovery and documented it for the whole world to see. At first, she thought that it was a crocodile from coming out of the waters. After some time she came to know that it was a historic surprise. Locals were left bewildered on identifying the creature. Later the city’s water agency and National Parks Board said it was an alligator jar, which is native to the southern United States.

“We though it was a crocodile from that position, but it didn’t look quite right, so we went off the path to get a closer look. It wasn’t a crocodile. It was like something you might see in a zoo – it looked prehistoric with its big jaws and teeth. I was shocked and intrigued at how it came to be in the reservoir,”Karen said.

Under Singaporean law, releasing animals into reservoirs is a punishable offence. The carcass of the creature has now been removed.

“We would like to remind everyone that the release of these animals will disrupt our delicate aquatic ecosystem and may also pose a risk to users of our water bodies,” the water agency and National Parks Board said. Experts say that the creature is able to produce eggs that are poisonous to humans. The creature is also a predator at the top of the food chain. However, the species has been called ‘prehistoric’ or a ‘living fossil’.