State government imposes one-week total lockdown

State government has imposed a total lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. Maharashtra state government has imposed the lockdown in the Amravati district for one week. The total lockdown has been imposed from 8 pm on Saturday to 7 am on Monday. Meanwhile, essential services will be permitted during this period.

On Saturday, Maharashtra reported more than 6,000 new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row. Out of 6,281 new cases, over 1,700 or about 27 percent were recorded in Mumbai and Amravati municipal corporation areas. While the caseload increased to 20,93,913 on Saturday, the death toll increased to 51,753 with 40 new fatalities. State capital Mumbai recorded the highest 897 new infections, followed by Amravati city in eastern Maharashtra with 806 new cases.