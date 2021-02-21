Toolkit controversy; ‘Disha (direction) of Delhi police seems tainted’ says Kapil Sibal

The bail plea of activist Disha Ravi was declined by a Delhi court earlier after which court asked police to show evidence and not go by surmises or conjectures. Meanwhile the Congress leader Kapil Sibal have taken a dig saying “disha (direction)” of the police seems tainted.

Sibal’s slammed the Delhi police in his tweet. The tweet comes after additional sessions Judge Dharmender Rana posed some pointed questions to the probe agency asking it if it was only acting on “surmises, inferences, and conjectures”. It also questioned how the toolkit was linked with the violence during the farmers’ march.

Earlier Disha Ravi told the court that if highlighting farmers’ protest globally is sedition, then she is “better in jail”. The Delhi court has reserved its order on her bail plea in the toolkit case for February 23. Additional Solicitor General S V Raju told the court that the hyperlinks in the toolkit were connected to Khalistani websites that propagate hate towards the country. He also said that this was not just a toolkit and the real plan was to defame India and create unrest. The Delhi Police has opposed the bail plea of Ravi pointing out the same.