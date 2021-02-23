DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternationalHome & GardenAutomobile

A 139 year old house moved through the street… Watch!!!

Feb 23, 2021, 04:28 pm IST

The video of a house being lifted and moved to another area is now going viral on social media. The video shows a 139-year-old Victorian-style two-story house.

The video of the incident in San Francisco soon went viral. The house is moved to another location by a hydraulic dolly operated by a remote control. The video also shows people making noise as they see a house built in the 1880s being moved across the street to Franklin.

The house has six bedrooms and three bathrooms. Tim Brown, the owner of the house, has spent over Rs 2 crore and Rs 8 lakh in connection with the relocation. According to reports, a new apartment complex is coming up on the site.

