A 139 year old house moved through the street… Watch!!!

The video of a house being lifted and moved to another area is now going viral on social media. The video shows a 139-year-old Victorian-style two-story house.

The video of the incident in San Francisco soon went viral. The house is moved to another location by a hydraulic dolly operated by a remote control. The video also shows people making noise as they see a house built in the 1880s being moved across the street to Franklin.

S.F. Victorian on the move from Franklin to Fulton! This is insane ? pic.twitter.com/Ov2qvg63BZ — Anthony Venida (@AnthonyVenida) February 21, 2021

The house has six bedrooms and three bathrooms. Tim Brown, the owner of the house, has spent over Rs 2 crore and Rs 8 lakh in connection with the relocation. According to reports, a new apartment complex is coming up on the site.