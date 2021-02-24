Fuel prices hiked again: Check the new rates here

The price of petrol and diesel has increased again in the state. The price of petrol was increased by 28 paise. The price of diesel were increased by 25 paise. Thus the price of petrol and diesel has reached at new record high in the state.

Petrol will cost Rs. 93.07 and diesel will cost Rs.87.61 in Thiruvananthapuram. Petrol is priced at Rs. 91.67 and diesel is at Rs.86.32 in Kozhikode. In Kochi, the price of petrol is Rs. 91.09 and diesel is Rs. 85.76.

The public sector oil companies had increased the price of petrol and diesel for 12 days straight in the last two week