6 dead, several injured in a blast at firecracker factory

At least 6 people lost their lives and several others were injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu. The blast at the firecracker factory took place on Thursday evening. As per reports, more than ten sheds where chemicals had been stored were razed to the ground in the blast.

Rescue work is progressing. The fire and rescue workers are trying to avoid further blasts.

This is the second such incident this month in in the region. Earlier this month, about 15 workers were killed and over 30 injured when an explosion ripped through a fireworks factory near Sattur in Sivakasi.