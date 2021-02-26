‘2G-mukt Bharat’; Reliance Jio launched new unlimited services plan. Know more

Mumbai: India still has 300 million subscribers trapped in the 2G era. Anand Ambani says that even after launching the 5G service at the same time, they are not able to reach the basic features of the internet. Over the past four years, Jio has democratized the Internet and brought the benefits of technology to every Indian. Anand points out that technology is no longer the exclusive prerogative of the select few. The new Jiophone 2021 offer is another step in this direction.

Akash Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio said, “There are still 300 million subscribers in India who remain trapped in the 2G era, unable to access basic features of the internet, at a time, when the world stands at the cusp of a 5G revolution.”He added, “For the last four years, Jio has democratised the internet and passed on the benefits of technology to every Indian. Technology no longer remains a privilege of a select few. The new JioPhone 2021 offer is another step in that direction. At Jio, we have and will continue to take bold steps to eradicate this digital divide and welcome every Indian to join this movement”.