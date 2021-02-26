‘Are Bengal poll dates suggested by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah?’: Mamata Banerjee questions Election Commission

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief, Mamata Banerjee has came questioning the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the date of elections in the state. The TMC leader accused that the eight-phase voting in Bengal was part of a “conspiracy” by union government.

“From BJP party sources, I have seen the list of poll dates they wanted. And now I have seen the list out in the public. They are the same. I am sorry. I am shocked. Are Bengal poll dates suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah?” asked Mamata Banerjee.

“I am the only one woman chief minister in the country… I will win… and then Modi and Shah, you watch the battle in the 2024 general elections. We will fight it and how. you will face the music for this blunder.,” Banerjee added,

“States with almost the same number of seats were voting on a single day. Why is Bengal being humiliated”, she said.

ECI has announced that the election for the state assembly will conducted in 8 phases. Voting will begin on March 27. Then voting will take place in April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 26 and April 29. The counting will take place on May 2.