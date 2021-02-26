DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Directorate General of Civil Aviation announces a ‘ happy news’ for passengers

Feb 26, 2021, 03:41 pm IST

The civil aviation watchdog in India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)  has announced an important decision. The DGCA has allowed airlines to offer concessions in ticket prices to passengers with no check-in luggage. At present, , passengers are permitted to carry up to 7 kilograms of cabin baggage and 15 kilograms of check-in baggage.

“As part of airline baggage policy, scheduled airlines will be allowed to offer free baggage allowance as well as “zero baggage/no check-in baggage fares. This will be subject to the condition that the passenger booking ticket under such fare scheme is made aware of the charges that shall be applicable if the passenger turns up with the baggage for check in at the airline counter,” DGCA said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Ministry of Civil Aviation increased the minimum and maximum cap on fares across all bands. The limits on airfares have been increased by 10-30 percent.

