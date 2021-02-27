11 years of service; Nashik city police bids bye to Spike, the sniffer dog

Spike is no more. After completing 11 years of service in the bomb detection and disposal squad of Nashik City Police, Spike the sniffer dog has left. Spike received a special farewell. A video of the same has tugged at people’s heartstrings.

The video shows Spike sitting on a pink mat placed on the bonnet of a decorated car. The dog has worn a garland of flowers around its neck. People shower Spike with applause as the vehicle slowly moves forward. This video went viral within no time. Netizens posted reactions to the video through their comments.

“Spike could sense his last day at work… Sad but disciplined. Hats-off,” posted a Twitter user. “Good boy deserves every bit of happiness,” added another. “Thank you for your service spike, we are indebted,” shared a third.

The video was posted on Twitter by ANI. “Spike – a sniffer dog who was a part of bomb detection & disposal squad of Nashik City Police Force, received farewell on 24th Feb after completing 11 yrs of service,” says the tweet accompanying the video.