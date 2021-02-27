ISRO to launch 19 satellites including Brazil’s Amazonia-1 on February 28

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch Amazonia-1 satellite of Brazil and 18 Co-passenger satellites on February 28. The satellites will be launched using the PSLVC51. The satellites will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh at 10.24 in the morning. This is the 53rd mission of PSLV.

“Countdown for the launch of #PSLVC51/Amazonia-1 mission commenced today at 08:54 am from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. The launch is scheduled tomorrow at 10:24 am,” Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweeted.

” We are two days away from the launch of #Amazonia1 and 18 co-passenger satellites onboard #PSLVC51.#Amazonia1 will be the first Brazilian Satellite to be launched from India”, ISRO said in another tweet.

Amazonia-1 is the optical earth observation satellite of the National Institute for Space Research (INPE). The 18 co-passenger satellites include four from IN-SPACe (three UNITYsats from the consortium of three Indian academic institutes and One Satish Dhawan Sat from Space Kidz India) and 14 from NSIL.