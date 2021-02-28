Homeless couple ties the knot after 24 years in presence of their 6 children…

Rosalyn Ferrer, 50, and Rommel Basco, 55, from Pampanga province, the Philippines, have tied the knot after 24 years. Their wedding was a big celebration. They had been living on the streets of the Philippines for 24 years before officially getting married. They and their six children did not even have a home to live. They did not have the opportunity to get married while living on the streets and collecting old bottles. Their dream came true with their close acquaintance with Richard Strandz, a hairdresser whom they met while collecting plastic to sell to scrape together money for food.

Strandz was preparing for a surprise wedding by contacting friends who knew their miserable life. He even organized a wedding photoshoot for the couple. Rosalyn wore a white wedding gown and Rommel wore a Barong Tagalog suit. “I found out about how the two have been living together for more than two decades but cannot afford a small wedding. I was touched by their love story so I contacted my friends who had a wedding supplies business and thought of surprising them with a charity wedding,” Richard said. He added that,”True love is something that should be celebrated. It’s very special, no matter whether you’re rich or poor. I once dreamed of having a white wedding but that was when I was a little girl. It went out of my mind long ago,” Rosalyn said. “We never had enough money and all we concentrated on was getting enough food to eat each day. Now I feel so blessed that it has happened. I’m so thankful.”