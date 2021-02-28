ISRO launches Amazonia-1 with PM Modi’s picture and ‘Bhagavad Gita’ ; Successfully placed in the orbit

Indian rocket from Sriharikota spaceport launched a Brazilian satellite for the first time. This marked Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) first launch of 2021. “In this mission, India and ISRO, feel extremely proud to launch the first satellite designed, integrated by Brazil. The satellite is in very good health. I congratulate the Brazilian team.”the ISRO Chief K Sivan said congratulating the Brazilian team post-launch.

PSLV-C51 rocket is the 53rd mission of PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle). It launched Amazonia-1 of Brazil as primary satellite and 18 co-passenger payloads from the first launchpad of the Sriharikota spaceport in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh.

The blastoff was scheduled at 10.24 hours from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota. The countdown commenced at 08.54 hours on Saturday for the PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 mission. The co-passenger satellites include Satish Dhawan Sat (SD SAT) from Chennai-based Space Kidz India (SKI).

A photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is engraved on the top panel of this spacecraft. SKI said that it was to show solidarity and gratitude for his (PM’s) Aatmanirbhar initiative and space privatisation. SKI is also sending up “Bhagavad Gita” in SD (secured digital) card.