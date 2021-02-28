‘We have defeated a much bigger enemy than this new enemy’: Rahul Gandhi’s attack PM Modi

Former AICC president and Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has once again attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rahul Gandhi has said that the people of India has defeated a much bigger enemy than this new enemy. Rahul Gandhi said this addressing an event titled ‘Educators Meet’ at the St Xavier College in Tamil Nadu.

“yes we are fighting a formidable enemy (Modi). We are fighting an enemy that is dominating the money in this country. We are fighting an enemy that is crushing its opponents. But we have done this before. We have defeated a much bigger enemy (British) than this new enemy that has come”, said Rahul Gandhi.

Also Read: ‘ I’m proud of leaders like our Prime Minister’

“Who is Narendra Modi in comparison to the British empire? nobody. People of this country sent the British empire back and in the same way we will send Narendra Modi back to Nagpur (RSS headquarters in Maharashtra),” he said.

” The essence of all religions was love but the Central government’s ‘whole game’ is to ‘steal’ money of ordinary people, including farmers through initiatives like farm laws, and give it away to the biggest businesses in the country”, added Rahul Gandhi.