Banks to remain closed for 13 days in March: Check full list here

The banks in the country will remain closed for 13 days in the month of March. As per the calendar issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) the banks in the country will be closed for 11 days in March.

Reserve Bank of India, the apex bank in the country places its holidays under three categories: Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

This include five festival holidays, 4 Sundays and 2 Saturdays. Also the banks will be closed on two days, as the bank employees union had called for a two day strike. The two-day long strike will be observed on March 15 and 16.

The full list of bank holidays:

5 March 2021: Holiday in Mizoram to celebrate Chapcher Kut

7 March 2021: Sunday

11 March 2021: Mahashivratri

13 March 2021: Second Saturday

14 March 2021: Sunday

21 March 2021: Sunday

22 March 2021: Bihar Day

27 March 2021: Fourth Saturday

28 March 2021: Sunday

29 March 2021: Dhuleti/Yaosang second day

30 March 2021: Holi

15, 16 March 2021: Strike