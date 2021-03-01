“Images of Chief Minister and other ministers should be removed”; State IT Mission

Thiruvananthapuram: The proposal given to remove the pictures of the Chief Minister and the ministers from the government websites. The instruction was provided by the State IT Mission. The IT mission has necessitated removing the pictures of the ministers in the watch of the enactment of the Election Code of Conduct.

On Friday, the Election Commission declared the dates of Assembly elections in five states, including Kerala. Kerala will go to the polls on April 6. The Malappuram by-election will also be carried on April 6. Counting will take place on May 2 in all five states.

There are 824 Assembly constituencies with five seats. 18.68 crore voters will cast their votes. There are a total of 2.7 lakh polling stations. Of these, there are 40,771 polling booths in Kerala. The Election Commission had earlier said that the number of booths had been increased because of the Corona crisis.