DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

UAE bans import of live domestic, wild and ornamental birds and eggs

Mar 1, 2021, 05:10 pm IST

UAE has banned the import of live domestic, wild and ornamental birds and eggs. The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment in UAE has announced the decision. The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment  has banned the import of of all kinds of live domestic, wild and ornamental birds from two  European countries – Estonia and Romania-. The Ministry has also banned hatching eggs and products that are not thermally treated.

Also Read: Emirates Airlines announces new flight service 

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has not revealed the reason for this ban. But it reported that bird flu has been reported in these countries and this the  reason for this decision.

 

 

Tags
Mar 1, 2021, 05:10 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button