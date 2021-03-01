UAE bans import of live domestic, wild and ornamental birds and eggs

UAE has banned the import of live domestic, wild and ornamental birds and eggs. The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment in UAE has announced the decision. The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has banned the import of of all kinds of live domestic, wild and ornamental birds from two European countries – Estonia and Romania-. The Ministry has also banned hatching eggs and products that are not thermally treated.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has not revealed the reason for this ban. But it reported that bird flu has been reported in these countries and this the reason for this decision.