Donkey meat has become the most demanded food in Andhra Pradesh. People assume that it will ease back pain and asthma as well as act as an aphrodisiac. Officials in Andhra Pradesh are battling to restrict the inflation of donkey slaying in the state. According to statements, donkey meat is being generally traded and eaten in the Prakasam, Krishna, West Godavari, and Guntur districts of the state.

As a result, the donkey population in the state is falling at an alarming pace. The butchery of donkeys is banned under Slaughter House Rules, 2001. Animal rights activists that a whole racket of unauthorized donkey slaughter is operating in Andhra Pradesh, with dealers sourcing the animals from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra. A kilogram of donkey meat goes for as high-priced as Rs 600 with a full-grown animal costing about Rs 15-20,000.

Donkey meat has grown prevalent as locals assume it can heal respiratory and inhaling difficulties and boost the sex impulse of those who consume it. According to the animal rights activist, the tradition of eating donkey meat is considered to have started from Stuartpuram in Prakasam district a famous center of robbers at one time. There was a myth in the province that drinking donkey blood would permit an individual to run faster a feature much sought by robbers.

Read more; Statewide motor strike ; Normal life affects, public vehicles keep off the tracks

Characters in the lately released Tollywood success movie, Krack, starring actor Ravi Teja, and Shruti Hasan have also been explicated drinking donkey blood and running. Some fishermen are also considered to drink donkey blood before going to fish in the Bay of Bengal sea off Vetapalem village coast in Prakasam district.