Are you a sleep lover? Here’s a way to become a sleep champion in India and win Rs. 10 Lakh

Do you fall asleep whenever you see the bed? Then you can get a reward of up to Rs 10 lakh. Bengaluru-based Wakefit. Co is an Indian startup company providing the opportunity. The prize will be awarded to a deserving person who participates in a sleep internship offered by the company. People who like to sleep and sleep for a long time can participate in the program. This is the second time that Wakefit, a bed-selling company. The company said it has received more than three lakh applications so far. Those who qualify should get 9 hours of continuous sleep a day.

In the meantime, do not interrupt sleep. Candidates who do so for 100 consecutive days will get Rs. 1 lakh each. One of the interns will be selected as the ‘Sleep Champion of India’. They will get a chance to win a prize of Rs 10 lakh.

Qualification: Eligibility to attend this internship is a degree in any subject and the ability to fall asleep within 10-20 minutes after bed. The internship program aims to promote sleep as a pillar of good health. Chaitanya Ramalinga Gowda, the co-founder of Wakefit.com, said, “We want to make sure that the candidates have a fun and memorable experience.”

Aim: This aims to develop a sleep-deprived lifestyle. Late-night snacks, coffee, and alcohol are not allowed as part of the program. Ramalinga Gowda added that each contestant will get the opportunity to develop fitness and learn more about sleep through the project. Wakefit.com will provide mattresses and sleep trackers for selected interns. These sleep tractors will improve all health standards and help bring discipline into life.