Picture without consent and with indecent message; MP lawyer in jail

Downloaded picture without consent and sent it along with indecent message as birthday greetings. How pathetic, right? This is what a lawyer in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam has done to a Judicial Magistrate First Class.

He has been jailed for the same now. The FIR in the case states that the accused Vijay Singh Yadav, 37, allegedly downloaded a profile picture of the JMFC from her Facebook account without her consent and sent it to her as part of the greeting with an “indecent message”.

The FIR was registered at the Station Road police station based on a complaint from Mahendra Singh Chouhan, System Officer, Ratlam District Court. The FIR includes charges of cheating, forgery and forgery for the purpose of harming reputation, and sections of the IT Act. Apart from mail, Yadav has allegedly sent the JMFC a greeting card through speed post the following day during court hours.

Whereas in the bail plea, Yadav has cited a separate “private complaint” submitted by him to the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Ratlam, against the JMFC. He claimed in the plea that he had sent the birthday greeting as a social worker and president of Jai Kul Devi Sewa Samiti, Ratlam. He also said that he downloaded the image from Google and used it as a “creative designer”.