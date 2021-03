New Delhi: For the first time in five years Rs 77,146 crore trade was done on the first day of the ongoing telecom spectrum auction.

5G spectrum auction at the latest level was not included in this group. Companies like Jio, Airtel and Vodafone is participating. The spectrum auction is being held in seven bands.

The bid was received for 800,900,1800,2100,2300 MHz spectrum. The companies were not interested in the 700,2500 MHz spectrum. The auction will continue today.