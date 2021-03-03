AAP Wins 4 of 5 Seats in Delhi MCD by-polls

The Aam Aadmi Party has won 4 out of 5 seats in the by-polls for Delhi MCD. By-elections were held on February 28 2021 for the wards of Kalyanpuri, Trilokpuri, Rohini – C, Chauhan Bangar, and Shalimar Bagh North. Four of the five wards fell vacant as the sitting AAP councilors were elected to the Delhi assembly. Shalimar Bagh North ward became vacant after the death of the sitting councilor.

The Kalyanpuri ward was won by Dhirendra Kumar of AAP by 7043 votes. In Trilokpuri AAP’s Vijay Kumar defeated his opponent by 4986 votes. In Shalimar Bagh North Sunita Mishra of AAP defeated BJP’s Surbhi Jaju by 2705 votes. In Rohini – C Ward AAP candidate Ram Chander defeated his BJP opponent by 2985 votes. While AAP took 4 seats out of 5, Chauhan Bangar was won by Zubair Ahmad Chaudhary of Congress. He defeated his AAP opponent by 10642 votes.

BJP reduced to Zero. Delhi has decided to throw BJP out of MCD in 2022. — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 3, 2021

The impressive win by AAP in the by-poll is a big setback for BJP ruling the three municipal corporations of Delhi. The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia congratulated AAP workers for the victory. He also said that in the municipal elections next year the people in Delhi will bring to power AAP for its honest and excellent governance model.

?????? ??????? ??? 5 ??? ?? 4 ????? ????? ?? ?? ???? ?????? ???????????? ?? ????. ?????? ?? ???? ?? ?????? ?? ???? ?? ???? ?? ???? ??. ???? ??? ???? ???? MCD ????? ??? ???? @ArvindKejriwal ?? ?? ??????? ?? ??? ???? ???? ??????? ?? ???? ???? — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 3, 2021

The winners will have a one-year term as the elections for the wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be held in early next year.