Airline announces flight tickets from Dubai for 1 Dirham

A air carrier has announced discounted flight tickets from Dubai at the price of 1 UAE dirham. The national air carrier of Philippines, Cebu Pacific has announced the discounted flight tickets.

Cebu Pacific, is offering flights from Dubai to Manila for one dirham. The offer was announced to mark the 25th anniversary of the airline. This will be the one-way base fare from March 3 to 5. Passengers can book their flights to the Philippines for travel between June 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021. Cebu Pacific will also be offering 25 per cent off for flight add-ons.

Birthday SALE-bration ng CEB at may all-out 3-DAY PISO SALE blowout! Book from Mar 3 to 5 para ang piso mo, maka-SKRRT to ALL local & international destinations on sale! https://t.co/wkxl1EkMfT You may also use your Travel Fund. Payment centers available on Mar 4-5. pic.twitter.com/2LT1n0kFKU — Cebu Pacific Air (@CebuPacificAir) March 2, 2021

“On our 25th year, we remain humbled to be part of our passengers’ stories and life journeys. We are in full support of the simplification of travel requirements, and expect to welcome more guests onto our flights in the coming months,” said Candice Iyog, vice-president for marketing and customer experience at Cebu Pacific.