Be a little wild…..World Wildlife day; here’s all you need to know

Every year, March 3 is observed as World Wildlife Day. This day is to celebrate and raise awareness of the world’s flora and fauna. The main goal of the day is to bring awareness on wildlife among people and to educate about the diversity of this vast ecosystem in which we live in.

It was on December 20, 2013, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 3 March as UN World Wildlife Day. The day came into being as a reminder to take care of our fellow beings which include plants and animals. The United Nations General Assembly in its resolution has stressed on the importance of flora and fauna and reaffirmed the intrinsic value of wildlife. The UNGA resolution also designated the CITES Secretariat as the facilitator for the global observance of World Wildlife Day.

What makes the relevant than ever is the way in which human activities ruin the equilibrium of nature. This will lead to climate changes and will thereby cause harm to the existence of various other living beings.

Every year. there is a theme for World Wildlife day. This year’s theme is “Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet”. The theme is described on wildlifeday.org as: “As a way to highlight the central role of forests, forest species and ecosystem services in sustaining the livelihoods of hundreds of millions of people globally, and particularly of Indigenous and local communities with historic ties to forested and forest-adjacent areas.”

The themes for previous years were – “Sustaining all life on earth” (2020), “Life below water: for people and planet” (2019), “Big cats – predators under threat” (2018), “Listen to the young voices” (2017)