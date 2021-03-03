Bharat Biotech revealed Phase 3 trial results of its Covid-19 vaccine

Bharat Biotech, the manufacturer of India’s Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin has revealed the results of its third phase clinical trials. Bharat Biotech revealed that the vaccine is 81% effective in preventing Covid. The company also claimed that the vaccine is effective against the UK variant of the coronavirus.

“… Covaxin demonstrated 81 per cent interim efficacy in preventing COVID-19 in those without prior infection after the second dose,” Bharat Biotech said in its statement. “First interim analysis is based on 43 cases, of which 36 cases of COVID-19 were observed in the placebo group versus seven cases observed in the BBV152 (COVAXIN) group”, the statement added.

“An additional interim analysis is planned for 87 cases, and the final analysis is planned for 130 cases. All data from the second interim and final analyses will be shared via pre-publication servers as well as submitted to a peer-reviewed journal for publication,” the company said.