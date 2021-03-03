Books as ‘mehr’; From love, for the love of reading…..

Moyna Khatun, a West Bengal bride has set a new example in the Muslim tradition of demanding mehr(the dowry that a groom needs to pay) from her would-be in-laws. She has asked her groom for 60 books as mehr. The bride aged 24 is a resident of Murshidabad’s Suti and an arts graduate from DN College in Kalyani University. She just got married to Mizanur Rahman, 24, a geography graduate from Bhagalpur University.

Moyna had clear plans on her marriage and she told her parents right from the beginning that she would demand books instead of the traditional mehr from the groom’s family.

“She had no interest in traditional mohor, which can go up to Rs 50,000 these days. Initially shocked and awed by her parents’ request, Mizanur’s family happily accepted the demand,” a family member of Moyna told.

And to the surprise, Mizanur’s family accepted Moyna’s demand and gave more books in addition to her demand. Residents of Kidderpore village, the native place of Moyna, were amazed to see the mehr that groom’s family carried. It was cartons full of books including the Quran in Bengali, works of Rabindranath Tagore, Nazrul Islam and Bibhutibhushan Bandhopadhyay.

Samserganj MLA Amirul Haque expressed happiness about Moyna’s demand for books as mehr, saying, “It’s girls like Moyna who make us as well as their families proud.”